Emergencies
Man serious after Palma balcony fall
A middle-aged Moroccan man was taken to Son Espases Hospital on Tuesday night after falling from the third floor of a building on the Calle Aragón in Palma.
For reasons that police are continuing to investigate, he was hanging from a sheet that had been tied to the balcony railing.
His wife tried to pull him up but was unable to. She went to get help from their son, but when they returned to the balcony the man had fallen to the ground.
Emergency services spent half an hour attempting to stabilise him. They succeeded in getting him to regain consciousness, after which he was rushed to hospital.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.