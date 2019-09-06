The police are investigating the circumstances of the fall. 04-09-2019 Ultima Hora

A middle-aged Moroccan man was taken to Son Espases Hospital on Tuesday night after falling from the third floor of a building on the Calle Aragón in Palma.

For reasons that police are continuing to investigate, he was hanging from a sheet that had been tied to the balcony railing.

His wife tried to pull him up but was unable to. She went to get help from their son, but when they returned to the balcony the man had fallen to the ground.

Emergency services spent half an hour attempting to stabilise him. They succeeded in getting him to regain consciousness, after which he was rushed to hospital.