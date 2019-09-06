What's On
Today a warm welcome to the passengers from Costa Fascinosa and MSC Seaview who will arrive at Palma's port this morning.
MARKETS
Today S’Arenal, Algaida, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont D’Inca, Son Carrio, Son Ferrer, Son Severa, Puerto Alcudia. In Palma: Rafal Nou and Sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).
Tomorrow Alaro, Algaida (2nd Saturday of the month) S’Arenal, S’Arraco, Arta, Badia Gran/Podafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, S’Horta Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, Sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Cataline and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.
CINEMA
Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.
There are two new films released today -
IT: Chapter 2
Plot summary Twenty-seven years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise, the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back.
Starring Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Haderi
Director Andy Muschietti
Duration 2 hours 49 minutes. Rated 18. Category Horror .
IT: Chapter 2 OCIMAX 18 Horror 17.00/20.20 daily 12.00 Fri -Tues
IT: Chapter 2 FESTIVAL 18 Horror 12.30 (Sun) 20.30 Tues
IT: Chapter 2 MAHON 18 Horror 21.00 (09/09)
Hotel Mumbai
Plot summary The true story of the Taj Hotel terrorist attack in Mumbai. Hotel staff risk their lives to keep everyone safe as people make unthinkable sacrifices to protect themselves and their families.
Starring Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi
Director Anthony Maras
Duration 2 hours 03 minutes.
Rated 16. Category Drama/History/Thriller
Hotel Mumbai CINECIUTAT 16 Drame/History/Thriller 16.35/18.50*/21.45 * No showing at 18/50 on Friday
Once Upon a time.... FESTIVAL 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 22.15( 10/9)
Once Upon a time.... CINECIUTAT 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 18.50/21.25
Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure 17.10/20.10
The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 21.30
Angel has Fallen FESTIVAL 16 Action/Thriller 19.55 (10/9)
