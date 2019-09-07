What's On
Today Alaro, Algaida (2nd Saturday of the month) S’Arenal, S’Arraco, Arta, Badia Gran/Podafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, S’Horta Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, Sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Cataline and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.
Tomorrow Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).
IT: Chapter 2 OCIMAX 18 Horror 17.00/20.20 daily 12.00 Fri -Tues
IT: Chapter 2 FESTIVAL 18 Horror 12.30 (Sun) 20.30 Tues
IT: Chapter 2 MAHON 18 Horror 21.00 (09/09)
Hotel Mumbai CINECIUTAT 16 Drame/History/Thriller 16.35/18.50*/21.45 * No showing at 18/50 on Friday
Once Upon a time.... FESTIVAL 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 22.15( 10/9)
Once Upon a time.... CINECIUTAT 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 18.50/21.25
Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure 17.10/20.10
The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 21.30
Angel has Fallen FESTIVAL 16 Action/Thriller 19.55 (10/9)
