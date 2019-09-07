Roads
Road closure because of Lluc walk
The Council of Majorca's roads department is advising motorists that the MA-2130 road between Inca and Lluc will be closed in both directions between 4am and 7.30am tomorrow morning.
This is because of the annual pilgrimage to Lluc which officially starts from Inca's Plaça Bestiar at 4am.
The road closure will affect the stretch from kilometre 1.45 to kilometre 15. Some 8,000 people are expected to take part in the walk.
