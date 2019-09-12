The market of Pere Garau in Palma can be visited today. 05-09-2019 Plozano - Magazin

There are no cruise ships due in port today.

MARKETS

Today S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, Portol, ses Salines, Sant Joan, Sant Llorent, des Cardassar, Sa Torre (Llucmajor), Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina.

Tomorrow S’Algaida, S’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont D’Inca, Son Carrio, Son Ferrer, Son Severa, Puerto Alcudia. In Palma: Rafal Nou and Sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

CINEMA

Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.

IT: Chapter 2 OCIMAX 18 Horror 17.00/20.20 daily 12.00 Fri -Tues

IT: Chapter 2 FESTIVAL 18 Horror 20.30 Tues

Hotel Mumbai CINECIUTAT 16 Drame/History/Thriller 16.35/18.50*/21.45 * No showing at 18/50 on Friday

Once Upon a time.... CINECIUTAT 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 18.50/21.25

Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure 17.10/20.10

The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 21.30