Maria Francisca Perelló in Son Servera earlier this summer. 26-07-2019 J. AGUIRRE

One of the most guarded secrets about Rafael Nadal’s marriage to long-time girlfriend Maria Francisca Perelló is out - her wedding dress.

The couple are due to get married on October 19 in Pollensa and Maria Francesca is apparently going to be wearing a dress designed by the famous Catalan designer Rosa Clará.

The ceremony is due to take place at midday in the church on the Sa Fortalesa estate which is owned by a Briton and was the location for many of the scenes of the hit series The Night Manager.

The wedding reception will also be held on the lavish estate with the family spending the night in the various villas and chalets on the property.