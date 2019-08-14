Rafa Nadal and his bride to be Xisca Perello are getting married in October. 23-05-2015 REUTERS

Shares:

Finally we have a date. Majorca's tennis ace Rafa Nadal and Xisca Perelló will marry on October 19 in Puerto Pollensa. The ceremony will be held at noon on a property near La Fortalesa, the Majorcan estate made famous by the BBC TV series The Night Manager. Real Madrid star Gareth Bale married at La Fortalesa earlier this year.

Rafa Nadal and Xisca Perelló's wedding will take place with a high level of security.

It is expected that this will be one of the biggest social events of this year, with well-known faces from the world of sport - the presence of, among others, tennis players Feliciano López and Fernando Verdasco. King Juan Carlos, with whom Nadal has an excellent relationship and whom we have seen this summer with the tennis player and his fiancée, will also attend.