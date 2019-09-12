The boat that slipped its mooring has been secured. 12-09-2019 Michel's

Shares:

Strong winds overnight yesterday led to a number of incidents in Majorca. In the south of the island there were gusts up to 70kph and waves of three metres.

Viento del nordeste con intervalos de fuerte, con rachas de 60 a 70 km/h en el sur del archipiélago.

En zonas costeras de Mallorca y de las Pitiusas, olas de 3 metros. pic.twitter.com/ySqmPN4r8X — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 12, 2019

The airport and port in Palma were affected by the high winds. In Puerto Andratx, local police had to arrange for a boat to be towed back to the yacht club after it broke loose and was adrift.

Ibiza and Formentera were hit by electical storms early this morning.

Tregua momentánea en Ibiza y Formentera.

De madrugada volveremos a tener chubascos y tormentas que pueden ser muy fuertes.https://t.co/P3P8ZEfu2K https://t.co/8spLTJcwXr — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 12, 2019

During Thursday, Aemet maintained an alert for high winds for the whole of the Balearics, with gusts once more reaching 70kph.