Weather
High winds provoke incidents in Majorca
Strong winds overnight yesterday led to a number of incidents in Majorca. In the south of the island there were gusts up to 70kph and waves of three metres.
Viento del nordeste con intervalos de fuerte, con rachas de 60 a 70 km/h en el sur del archipiélago.— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 12, 2019
En zonas costeras de Mallorca y de las Pitiusas, olas de 3 metros. pic.twitter.com/ySqmPN4r8X
The airport and port in Palma were affected by the high winds. In Puerto Andratx, local police had to arrange for a boat to be towed back to the yacht club after it broke loose and was adrift.
September 12, 2019
Ibiza and Formentera were hit by electical storms early this morning.
Tregua momentánea en Ibiza y Formentera.— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 12, 2019
De madrugada volveremos a tener chubascos y tormentas que pueden ser muy fuertes.https://t.co/P3P8ZEfu2K https://t.co/8spLTJcwXr
During Thursday, Aemet maintained an alert for high winds for the whole of the Balearics, with gusts once more reaching 70kph.
