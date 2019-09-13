Travel Advice
Palma Airport has reopened after closure earlier today
Palma's Son San Joan airport is now open after closing for more than an hour earlier today due to storms.
Some flights were diverted away from Majorca.
Around 50% of departures are now showing as delayed as the airport tries to clear the backlog of flights.
