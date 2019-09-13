Travel Advice
Palma Airport closed due to strong storms
Palma Airport has been forced to suspend or divert all flights due to the storms this morning.
Following AEMET's announcement that Majorca is on red alert, the manager of the Air Control Centre in Spain, has reported that the reason for this procedure is to "protect the additional arrival of traffic and be able to manage the traffic on hold".
We will keep you updated.
