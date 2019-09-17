Parole
Urdangarin will leave prison to do volunteer work
Iñaki Urdangarin, the former Duke of Palma, has been granted permission to leave prison to carry out volunteer work. The Prison Surveillance Court 1 of Castilla y León has, with opposition from the Public Prosecutor's Office, considered Urdangarin's appeal for a voluntary programme.
Cristina de Borbón's husband may leave the prison of Ávila for eight hours a week, to a religious institution for the purpose of volunteering with persons with disabilities, according to the Norte de Castilla.
The same media outlet reports that the prisoner may spend Christmas at home, as he will surely be granted his first Christmas Eve leave. In January, his case will be reviewed and he will likely be awarded the third grade in 2021 and released on probation by May 2022.
