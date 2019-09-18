Global climate strike in Palma. 17-09-2019 Pere Bota

A group called Docents pel futur (Teachers for the future) is calling on teachers in the Balearics to join the 27th of September global strike for the fight against climate change and to ensure that schools on Friday week engage only in activities related to the reason for the strike.

The group says that for teachers to take part would be a gesture of support for young people who are mobilising because of their future and are participating in a global movement that is growing ever stronger. The coordinator of the group has proposed that environmental commitment is incorporated into educational practice at schools and into schools' management.

Teachers are also being asked to join a rally this Friday that will mark the start of the week of global action for the climate. This will be in Palma's Plaça Cort. Among organisations which will be participating are environmentalists GOB and Terraferida and the Majorcan branch of Extinction Rebellion.