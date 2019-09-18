Environment
Call for teachers to take part in climate strike
A group called Docents pel futur (Teachers for the future) is calling on teachers in the Balearics to join the 27th of September global strike for the fight against climate change and to ensure that schools on Friday week engage only in activities related to the reason for the strike.
The group says that for teachers to take part would be a gesture of support for young people who are mobilising because of their future and are participating in a global movement that is growing ever stronger. The coordinator of the group has proposed that environmental commitment is incorporated into educational practice at schools and into schools' management.
Teachers are also being asked to join a rally this Friday that will mark the start of the week of global action for the climate. This will be in Palma's Plaça Cort. Among organisations which will be participating are environmentalists GOB and Terraferida and the Majorcan branch of Extinction Rebellion.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.