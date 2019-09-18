Environment
Giant jellyfish spotted in Santa Ponsa
2019-09-18 14:55:00 Santa Ponsa
Yesterday we were chilling on our boat in Santa Ponsa bay and spotted big jellyfish floating around.
Here are the shots taken.
Photos sent by Blanka&Marko
