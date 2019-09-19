Urban planning
Calvia planning Costa d'en Blanes motorway tunnel
Revision of Calvia's general urban plan is due to be approved by the full council session, and this approval would include creating a tunnel for the motorway in the Costa d'en Blanes and Portals Nous area.
Marc López, Calvia's councillor for urban planning, says that a definitive version of the plan is being negotiated by the parties which make up the administration (PSOE, Més, Podemos) and that initial approval is expected.
The ambitious plan for a motorway tunnel would involve creating a large woodland park and it would address complaints about the noise from the motorway. Opposition parties have criticised the idea in the past.
