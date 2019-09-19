View of the motorway between Costa d'en Blanes and Portals Nous. 18-09-2019 Pilar

Shares:

Revision of Calvia's general urban plan is due to be approved by the full council session, and this approval would include creating a tunnel for the motorway in the Costa d'en Blanes and Portals Nous area.

Marc López, Calvia's councillor for urban planning, says that a definitive version of the plan is being negotiated by the parties which make up the administration (PSOE, Més, Podemos) and that initial approval is expected.

The ambitious plan for a motorway tunnel would involve creating a large woodland park and it would address complaints about the noise from the motorway. Opposition parties have criticised the idea in the past.