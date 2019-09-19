Event
SOS Animal Party returns to Puerto Portals
The seventeenth SOS Animal Party, organised by the Asociación SOS Animal, will take place on the marina boulevard in Puerto Portals this Sunday. The aim of the event is to raise funds for abandoned animals in Majorca.
From 11am there will be a benefit market with stalls selling secondhand products, activities for children and a tombola with prizes donated by businesses. The proceeds will all go to SOS Animal, which rescues and seeks to house abandoned animals. At 4pm there will be a dog show. Pets will compete in three categories: "Senior" 2019; Most Exceptional Mongrel; and Friendliest Pedigree. Entries can be registered from 3.30pm.
Last year's event attracted over 2,500 people and raised 12,000 euros to buy food, medicines and products for maintaining the association's refuge.
