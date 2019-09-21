A man died this Saturday morning in Palma. 21-09-2019 Agency

A man in his fifties was killed in Palma's Son Gotleu district in the early hours of Saturday morning. The owner of an apartment on the Calle Indalecio Prieto, he was attacked by the tenant, who slit his throat with a pair of scissors.

He was in a highly critical condition when emergency services arrived. In cardiorespiratory arrest brought about by hemorrhagic shock, he was rushed to Son Espases Hospital but died shortly afterwards.

The National Police have arrested his attacker.