Air accident
Side-on collision between microlight and helicopter
Air accident investigators from the Civil Aviation Directorate have drawn a provisional conclusion that there was a side-on collision between the microlight and helicopter that led to the deaths of seven people last month. There was damage to the right side of the microlight and to the left side of the helicopter.
The accident occurred at 1.36pm on the twenty-fifth. The machines collided while over the old Costitx road in Inca. The helicopter, operated by the company Rotorflug, fell into a rural finca called Ca la Veritat and the microlight onto the Pou d'en Tari lane. The Bell 206 helicopter had gone to Manacor to collect a German family of four and take them to Camp de Mar. The Aeroprakt microlight had left the aerodrome in Binissalem shortly before the collision.
