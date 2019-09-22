Police
German woman stabbed to death in Colonia Sant Jordi
A 59-year-old German woman died on Sunday morning after being stabbed in the chest and abdomen by her partner, a Spaniard, also 59.
The incident occurred at an address on the Avenida Primavera in Colonia Sant Jordi at around 8.30am. Neighbours alerted the emergency services when they saw the man in the street carrying a knife with blood on it. The 061 service says that the woman had been stabbed five times. The man has been arrested.
The Balearics Institute for Women says that the victim, Ika Hoffmann, had not made any reports of violence. President Armengol has tweeted her condemnation and restated her commitment to ending male violence against women.
