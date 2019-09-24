Tourists at Palma's airport. 24-09-2019 Isaac Buj

The opposition Partido Popular have this morning called on the Balearic government to lift the tourist tax in the short term to help off set the financial impact caused by Thomas Cook and also ease the pressaure on the industry and stranded clients.

Five planes are currently on the ground at Palma airport ready to fly Thomas Cook passengers back to the UK and the Balearic government claims that the repatriation operation is working well.

There are an estimated 36,000 Thomas Cook clients in Majorca of which 8,000 are from the UK, the rest are German and Scandinavian and according to government sources, all will have been flown home by October 6.