Employees of the TUI travel organization handle telephone calls from concerned holiday makers who have booked a trip through Thomas Cook or Neckermann, in Rijswijk. 24-09-2019 MARCO DE SWART

Although Neckermann and other Thomas Cook companies in Germany announced that they were filing for bankruptcy on Tuesday, German airlines had stopped checking in for Thomas Cook-contracted flights on Monday.

Eurowings was one of these airlines, Condor was the other, despite it being a Thomas Cook subsidiary. Condor, still operational and now having received financial support from the German government, is otherwise involved in repatriating German tourists in Majorca. The flights that were affected from Monday were from Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hannover, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart.

The Majorca Hoteliers Federation reacted to Neckermann's announcement by describing it as "a serious blow to the island's business and tourism interests". Hoteliers note that the summer season hasn't gone particularly well in any event, but that they now need to avoid as much as possible negative repercussions arising from the Thomas Cook collapse.

It is understood that some hotels in Majorca are looking at closing early for the season, i.e. by the end of this month. The support for Condor has, however, come as something of a relief. A bridging loan of 400 million euros is to be made available to the airline, which is a profitable concern, under an agreement between the federal government and the state government in Hesse.