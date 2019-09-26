Deya enters the contest. 26-09-2019 Juanjo Roig

Deya is one of twenty finalists for the HomeAway 2019 Seven Rural Wonders of Spain contest. Votes can now be cast for the eighth annual contest via the holiday rentals website; the contest is open until mid-October.

Of other finalists, Andalusia has two - Casares in Malaga and Almodóvar del Río in Cordoba - as does Castile-La Mancha: Consuegra in Toledo and Valverde de los Arroyos, Guadalajara.

Extremadura won the contest last year with Robledillo de Gata. The region's entry this year is Zafra in Badajoz. Valencia was second in 2018 with Chelva; the 2019 finalist is Castell de Guadalest, Alicante. Asturias has Tazones, while Cantavieja, Teruel (Aragon) and Briones, La Rioja are others among the twenty.