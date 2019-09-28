Weather
Saturday's weather in Majorca
Today we are expecting another summer day.
Clear skies and possible fog in the morning.
Temperatures without much change with high of 27º to 30º centigrade and low 17º to 20º centigrade.
Weak winds expected.
Tomorrow the same weather as today.
