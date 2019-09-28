The cruise ship "Aidanova" is in Palma's port today. 28-09-2019 FOCKE STRANGMANN - ase gar - EFE

Shares:

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Aidanova, Marella Discovery 2 and Norwegian Epic who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Tomorrow Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

CINEMA

Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.

Downton Abbey RIVOLI PG Drama 15.30/17.10

Downton Abbey FESTIVAL PG Drama 21.30 (1/10)

Downton Abbey MAHON PG Drama 20.15 (30/9)

Ad Astra OCIMAX 7 Adventure 17.55/20.20/22.45

Ad Astra FESTIVAL 7 Adventure 12.25 (29/9) 20.40 (1/10)

Blinded by the Light AUGUSTA PG-13 Comedy/Drama 19.50

The Laundromat CINECIUTAT R Drama 16.40/18.30/20.25/22.20 Not showing at 20.25 on Tuesday only.

Ray & Liz CINECIUTAT NR Drama 18.25/22.15

Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure 17.10

For a full list of events and fiestas click here.