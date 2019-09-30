Mezzosoprano María José Montiel performs tonight. 30-09-2019 PERE BOTA¶

Today, 30 September

FIESTAS / FAIRS

Llucmajor, Sant Miquel. 10.00-13.00: Play and fun day. Plaça Espanya. Also Plaça Major, Arenal and Plaça Almirall Joan de Borbó, Badies. 19.00: Taekwondo. Plaça Espanya.

EVENT

Puerto Alcudia, 21.00: Alan Kennedy, ex-Liverpool, Newcastle United and England footballer; scorer of the winning goals in two European Cup Finals. Presentation and questions and answers; proceeds to charity - Dogs for U and Southend Hospital Heart Rehab Unit. Free, with donations for photos etc.; chance to win signed shirts, balls and photos. Legends Bar, Avda. Pedro Mas y Reus 40 (opposite Bellevue).



MUSIC

Palma. 20.30 with the Balearic Symphony Orchestra and mezzosoprano Maria Jose Montiel at Palma’s Auditorium on the Paseo Maritimo. Free with invitation at the ticket office.

PERFORMANCE

Cala Ratjada. 21.00 folk dances with “Castell de Capdepera” at the Plaza dels Pins.

Tomorrow, 1 October

MUSIC

Cala Millor. 20.00: Three Tenors (Joan Laínez, Gerónimo Seib, Héctor Bujosa), pianist Francisco Blanco; also wine-tasting. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Ten euros.



Manacor. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Maria Jóse Montiel (mezzosoprano); Bizet, Saint-Saëns and others. Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 18 euros. www.teatredemanacor.cat.



Palma. 19.00: Ablaye Cissoko, Volker Goetze - African-jazz fusion. CaixaForum, C. Unió. 15 euros.

