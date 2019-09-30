The MSC Fantasia is in Palma today. 30-09-2019 G. ALOMAR

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard MSC Fantasia who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

Tomorrow Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).





CINEMA

Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.

Downton Abbey RIVOLI PG Drama 15.30/17.10

Downton Abbey FESTIVAL PG Drama 21.30 (1/10)

Downton Abbey MAHON PG Drama 20.15 (30/9)

Ad Astra OCIMAX 7 Adventure 17.55/20.20/22.45

Ad Astra FESTIVAL 7 Adventure 20.40 (1/10)

Blinded by the Light AUGUSTA PG-13 Comedy/Drama 19.50

The Laundromat CINECIUTAT R Drama 16.40/18.30/20.25/22.20 Not showing at 20.25 on Tuesday only.

Ray & Liz CINECIUTAT NR Drama 18.25/22.15

Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure 17.10

