The market at Sineu can be visited tomorrow.

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Mein Schiff 2, Marella Dream, Le Lyrial, Celebrity Reflection and Costa Diadema who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

Tomorrow Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

CINEMA

Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.

Downton Abbey RIVOLI PG Drama 15.30/17.10

Downton Abbey FESTIVAL PG Drama 21.30 today only

Ad Astra OCIMAX 7 Adventure 17.55/20.20/22.45

Ad Astra FESTIVAL 7 Adventure 20.40 today only

Blinded by the Light AUGUSTA PG-13 Comedy/Drama 19.50

The Laundromat CINECIUTAT R Drama 16.40/18.30/20.25/22.20 Not showing at 20.25 on Tuesday only.

Ray & Liz CINECIUTAT NR Drama 18.25/22.15

Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure 17.10

