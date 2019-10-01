Joan Lainez performs with Gerónimo Seib, Héctor Bujosa,and pianist Francisco Blanco tonight at Sa Maniga Auditorium, Cala Millor. 30-09-2019 R.C.

Today, 1 October

MUSIC

Cala Millor. 20.00: Three Tenors (Joan Laínez, Gerónimo Seib, Héctor Bujosa), pianist Francisco Blanco; also wine-tasting. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Ten euros.

Manacor. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Maria Jóse Montiel (mezzosoprano); Bizet, Saint-Saëns and others. Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 18 euros. www.teatredemanacor.cat.

Palma. 19.00: Ablaye Cissoko, Volker Goetze - African-jazz fusion. CaixaForum, C. Unió. 15 euros.

PERFORMANCE

Palmanyola. Variety show and dinner at Son Amar at 19.00 dinner, at 19.30 pre-show and at 20.30 with their new show “Mercury Rising”. Reservations from 10.00 to 18.00 Monday to Saturday at 971 617 533. Son Amar is located at Ctra. Palma – Soller, km 10,8 Palmanyola. For all ages. The show will be on Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s duirng the month of September and on Wednesday’s in October. On Saturday’s dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. The show “Vampirika” is on Fridays only with dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. For over 18 years. For more information www.sonamar.com.

CINEMA

Palma. Film in English with the screening at 20.15 Indispensable Tuesday’s with the screening of drama/music/romance film “Limelight” (USA – 1952) directed by and starring Charles Chaplin and also Claire Bloom and Nigel Bruce at CineCiutat in Palma. Film in English with Spanish subtitles. Tickets at the box office. Duration 2 hours and 17 minutes.

Tomorrow, 2 October

FOOD AND DRINK

Sa Pobla. 18.00-23.00: Artisan market and tapas. Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Palma. 18.00: Palma Band of Music. Parc de Ses Estacions.