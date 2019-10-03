Sant Llorenç was hit by severe floods last October, causing much damage to the roads in the area. 10-10-2018 EFE/ Cati Cladera

The Council of Majorca has made a formal demand for the Spanish government to pay the promised subsidy for contributing to repair work that was needed after last October's floods.

This work was to roads, infrastructure and public facilities that are the responsibility of either the Council or town halls. The Council undertook 23 specific operations, the total cost of which was 23.4 million euros. The understanding has been that the state will reimburse 50% of this.

In most instances it was the Council which bore the cost. Ivan Sevillano, the councillor for infrastructure, says that the Council was swift and diligent in providing all the necessary documentation to Madrid, which he now trusts will act "quickly and positively".

For the repair of roads alone, the cost included 6.8 million in Sant Llorenç and 1.8 million in Arta, Capdepera, Manacor and Son Servera.