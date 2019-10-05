Pere Garau market in Palma can be visited today. 27-09-2019 Plozano

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Aidanova, Marella Discovery 2 and Norwegian Epic who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Tomorrow Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

CINEMA

Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.

Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.00/18.20/20.40

Joker CINECIUTAT R Crime 16.50/*19.15/21.40 *Not showing on Tuesday

Joker FESTIVAL R Crime 12.10 (6/10); 19.30 (5, 6,7,8,9,10/10)

Joker MAHON R Crime 20.25 (7/10)

Downton Abbey RIVOLI PG Drama 15.30/17.10

Ad Astra OCIMAX 7 Adventure 20.10/22.35/*01.00 *Friday and Saturday only

Amazing Grace CINECIUTAT G Documentary * 16.40/20.20/22.00 *Not showing on Saturday. 18.25 only Friday to Monday.

Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure 16.20

The Laundromat CINECIUTAT R Drama 18.25

