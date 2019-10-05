Saladina Art Fest at Can Picafort. 04-10-2019 L. OLMO

Today 5 October

FIESTAS / FAIRS

Alcudia, Alcudia Fair. From 10.00-22.00: Businesses, artisan, food and drink products, agricultural machinery, commercial vehicles. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria / Passeig Pere Ventayol; Gastrobirra Alcudia. C. Cisterna; Civil Protection, beach rescue service. Avda. Princeps d’Espanya; Solidarity fair for NGOs. C. Pollentia. 11.00-13.00: Children’s play area. Plaça Carles V. 12.00: Opening of the animals zone - horses, bulls, goats, rabbits and more. Campet de les Ànimes (opposite the church). 16.30: S’Estol Rei en Jaume and Els Vilatans de Guinyent - bigheads troupes from the town hall. 19.30-21.30: Horse show in the animals zone. 19.30-21.30: Music from Black Dolphins. Passeig Pere Ventayol. 23.00: Night party with Val Nou and DJs. Plaça Carles V.



Can Picafort, Saladina Art Fest. 18.00: Concert. Ca Ses Monges, C. Felicia Fuster 18.

Consell, Mallorca Cycling Festival (Cycling Fair). 10.00 opening at Avda. Francesca Homar. 10.00 charity family event. 12.00 “Batukada de S’Eixam” (drummers gathering). 12.00 food trucks, concerts, exhibitions. 16.00 Woogi Activiity Club (face painting and workshop). 17.00 children’s circuit. 18.00 pump track competition. 18.30 “tardeo” with DJ’s. 22.00 music. Runs until Sunday 6 October.

Estellencs, Gastronomic in memory of Mateu Vidal. From 12.30 street food, show cooking, music with Poli & Mr Jones, Square Bubble, Jigger Band and La Granja. Children activities with treasure hunt and film.

Llucmajor, Llucmajor Fairs. 12.30: Ball de bot folk dance. Plaça Espanya. 19.30. Concert by pipers from Llucmajor, Asturias, Galicia and Bulgaria. Sant Bonaventura Cloister. 21.00: Playback contest and pa amb oli. Plaça Espanya.

Palma, Fira Internacional del Disc. From 11.30-22.30: Capsulas, Haus Frauen, Golgotha, Black Cats, Jorra i Gomorra, El Estado, The Mitchums. CDs, vinyl, memorabilia, food trucks. Velodrom Illes Balears (Palma Arena), C. Uruguai. Five or nine euros.

Jorra i Gomorra perform in Palma this afternoon.

Sa Pobla. 09.00 to 20.00 opportunity fair at the Plaza Major. At 18.00 group dance by Mayte Pons.

Sant Joan, Festa des Botifarró. 17.00: Children’s entertainment; 18.00: Folk dance with Rondalla des Pla de Petra; 19.30: Barbecue; 22.00: Music from Sa Sini Band; 24.00: DJ. Plaça Constitució.

FOOD AND DRINK

Palma. 12.30-15.30 / 19.30-01.00: Oktoberfest. Pueblo Español. Table bookings through www.oktoberfestmallorca.es

MUSIC

Binissalem. From 17.00: Tropicana Dreams festival of graphics and sound - Mary Paxanga, Raving Mad Carlos and others. Casal Can Gelabert, C. Portella. Free.

Deya. 19.00 charity concert Salvar vidas en el Mediterráneo with performances by Psiconautas, Lau Noah, JÈS!, Mary Lambourne, Pa Amb Oli Band and Líria at Deya’s Amphitheatre. In aid of Sea-Watch.org, Sea-Eye.org and Mare-liberum.org. Donation from 12 euros.

Palma. From 18.00-23.15: Fira B - Jazz showcase: Minimal Tempo, Desiree Duran, Modulatus Project, Joana Gomila, Miquel Brunets, 971 Connection, Guy Salamon Group. Free.

Palma. From 18.00-24.00: Fira B - Pop/rock showcase: Leonmanso, Salvatge Cor, Donallop, Lion Sphere, Go Cactus, Lava Fizz, Baywaves, Oso Leone. Parc de la Mar (C. Portella access). Free.

Palma. From 20.15-23.15: Fira B - World music showcase: Ganges, Marc Melià, Bohemian Cristal Instrument, Bellchild. Museu de Mallorca, C. Portella 5. Free.

Palma. 21.00: David de Maria - Spanish pop, Latino. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 28 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 21.00: La Fuerza del Destino - musical show (tribute to Spanish pop group Mecano). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 24-38 euros. www.truiteatre.es

Palma. 20.00 Anglican Church in Palma presents “Beyond Blue”, an acapella choir from Sweden “Presence” a concert of music and reflection on feelings of presence at the Anglican Church (Calle Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Palma. All welcome. Donations welcome to support the work of the Anglican Chaplaincy in our community.

Palma. 20.00 musical “Sweeney Todd” at Sala Dante (Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent, 54) in Palma. Info 656 632 834. Tickets 12 euros. Tickets in advance at www.maxteatromusical.com or www.movesmallorca.com

Puerto Soller. 19.30: Puerto Soller Classica Music Festival - Alexander Malter (piano); Liszt, Schubert and others. Museu de la Mar. 25 euros.

Santa Maria. From 17.00: Sa Rocketa - El Jose, Baobab Roots, Xanguito and numerous others. Factoria de So, Poligono Son Llaüt 10. Free.

Santanyi. 21.00: Santanyi International Music Festival - Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Maria Jóse Montiel (mezzosoprano); Bizet, Saint-Saëns and others. Sant Andreu Church. Free.

WORKSHOP

Palmanova. 10.00 Getting Clear workshop by best selling author Howard Caesar. This workshop is for the person who is looking for greater clarity and deeper meaning in the life they’ve been called to live. Taking place at Max Garden Restaurant (Carrer de París 2, local 8) in Palmanova. Tickets 30 euros includes refreshments. Tickets at 696 412 355. Duration 3 hours.

CHARITY

Port Adriano. 08.30 to 9.40 collecting numbers. 10.00 to 11.00 Doggie Race Port Adriano Charity Race. 11.00 to 11.15 prize cereomony. 11.15 to 11.45 Guardia Civil Dog expert service exhibition. 11.45 to 12.15 Asociación Peluditos de Son Reus parade. 12.15 to 13.00 magic agility show. 13.00 to 13.15 Fundación Canem Maedical alert dogs workshop. 13.15 to 13.30 Dogam Petcare & Modeling for children workshop. 13.30 to 14.00 dog frisbee Mallorca Show. Registrations www.doggierace.es and www.portadriano.com.

SPORTS

Palma. 18.00: ATP Champions Tour, Legends Cup; Ivanišević, Moyá, Wilander and others. Palma Sport & Tennis Club, C. Joan Maria Thomas. From 40 euros. www.legendscuppalma.com

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Manacor. Animation at 16.30 and 20.30 with “Mel i Sucre” at Cala de Mallorca in Manacor. Free.

PERFORMANCES

Palmanyola. Variety show and dinner at Son Amar. On Saturday’s dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. The show will be on Wednesday’s in October at 19.00 dinner, at 19.30 pre-show and at 20.30 with their new show “Mercury Rising”. Reservations from 10.00 to 18.00 Monday to Saturday at 971 617 533. Son Amar is located at Ctra. Palma – Soller, km 10,8 Palmanyola. For all ages. The show “Vampirika” is on Fridays only with dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. For over 18 years. For more information www.sonamar.com

Tomorrow 6 October

FIESTAS / FAIRS

Alaro, Fira de Gremis Artesans d’Alaro. 10.00: Opening of the fair (artisan guilds). 10.30: Demons dance. Plaça Vila. 11.00: Sheepdogs. Cami Vela. 11.00: Opening of the gastronomy show. Plaça Mercat. 11.30: Na Marranxa dragon; 12.00: Batucada; 12.30: Concert by the Cabrit i Bassa Band of Music; Ses Someriues dance; 15.00: Sa Somera (donkey) de Sant Antoni; 15.30: Modern dance; 16.00: Na Marranxeta small dragon; 17.00: Dance of the young demons; 17.30: Glosadors; 19.00: Folk music and dance with Ballugall. Plaça Vila.

Alcudia, Alcudia Fair. 09.00-22.00: Businesses, artisan, food and drink products, agricultural machinery, commercial vehicles, classic bikes. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria / Passeig Pere Ventayol; Gastrobirra Alcudia. C. Cisterna; Civil Protection, beach rescue service. Avda. Princeps d’Espanya; Animals zone - horses, bulls, goats, rabbits and more. Campet de les Ànimes (opposite the church). From 10.00: Solidarity fair for NGOs. C. Pollentia. 10.00: Dignitaries and pipers. 10.30: Horse skills in the Animals zone. 11.00-12.00: Karate. Plaça Carles V. 12.00-14.00: Music from Taleca. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria. 18.00: Ball de bot - Sarau Alcudienc, Sa Torre, Tramundança. Plaça Carles V.

Binissalem. From 13.00: Tropicana Dreams festival of graphics and sound. Casal Can Gelabert, C. Portella / Can Arabi pool.

Can Picafort, Saladina Art Fest. 10.30: Children’s mural painting workshop. Ca Ses Monges, C. Felicia Fuster 18. 13.30: Visit to the murals on buildings in Can Picafort.

Consell, Mallorca Cycling Festival (Cycling Fair). 10.00 opening at Avda. Francesca Homar. 11.00 Woogi Activiity Club (air games and workshops). 12.00 children’s activity. 12.00 folk dances and aperifif. 12.00 family lunch. 18.30 ciclocross race. 19.00 raffle and end of party.

Esporles, Fira Dolça (Sweet fair). From 10.00: Various demonstrations, presentations - gluten-free, chocolate recipes, wines. Placeta Jardinet. 10.00: Pipers, giants, demons procession. 11.00: Lira Esporlerina Band of Music procession. 12.00: Batucada. 16.00: Swing music - Wacky Tobacco; 17.30: Cor d’Esporles choir; 18.30: Folk dance with Roada. Placeta Jardinet.

Llucmajor, Llucmajor Fairs - Second Fair. 09.30: Planting of giants. Passeig Jaume III. 10.00: Gathering of pipers. Plaça Espanya. 10.30: Street procession with pipers and giants. 10.30-20.30: Frikijor Fair - Harry Potter, Star Wars workshops, Vikings, pirates, games. Passeig Jaume III. 11.15: Dance of giants. Plaça Espanya. 17.00: KPop street dance. Passeig Jaume III. 18.00: Parade of Harry Potter, Star Wars. From Plaça Espanya. 19.00: Concert - Llucmajor Band of Music. Sant Bonaventura Cloister. 20.00: Cosplay contest. Passeig Jaume III.

Palma, Fira Internacional del Disc. From 11.30-21.00: Costas, Net Weight, Los Amazonas, Unbounded Terror. CDs, vinyl, memorabilia, food trucks. Velodrom Illes Balears (Palma Arena), C. Uruguai. Five or nine euros.

Sant Joan, Festa des Botifarró. 13.00: Botifarró barbecue; 17.00: Folk dance with Aires de Pagesia de Sant Joan; 19.00: Barbecue; 20.00: Music from Joan i Xesc. Plaça Constitució.

FOOD AND DRINK

Palma. 12.30-15.30 / 19.30-24.00: Oktoberfest. Pueblo Español. Table bookings through www.oktoberfestmallorca.es. Final day.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.45: 19th International Organ Festival - Tomeu Olives; Bach. Cathedral. Free.

SPORT

Palma. 16.00: ATP Champions Tour, Legends Cup; Ivanišević, Moyá, Wilander and others. Palma Sport & Tennis Club, C. Joan Maria Thomas. From 40 euros. www.legendscuppalma.com

Palma. 12.00 football match at home between Real Mallorca and RCD Espanyol at Son Moix Iberostar Stadium (Cami dels Reis, s/n) in Palma by the Poligono Can Valero. Tickets start at 15.00 euros. Tickets sold at the club offices between 09.00 and 14.00 and 15.30 and 18.30.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Palma. 12.05 EducaAFICINE with an opera in two acts “Brunidbár” at Ocimax Palma Aficine. Tickets 3 euros. For children over 7 years. Duration 60 minutes. This event will be twice a month. More info at www.aficine.com