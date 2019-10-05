One one night alone he made 11 fraudulent withdrawals. 05-10-2019 Jaume Morey

A 53-year-old Romanian pleaded guilty yesterday to having fraudulently withdrawn 4,680 euros from ATMs in Magalluf in 2017.

Using a card that had been issued in Romania and devices for card readers and the cash dispensers, he was able to fool the system into cancelling requests for money while at the same dispensing them. There were, therefore, no charges made against the card.

On one night in April he carried out three operations in the space of one hour at the same ATM on the Calle Martín Ros García. Each operation netted 600 euros. On the same night he targeted an ATM on Calle Calderón de la Barca. By half six in the morning, he had used this ATM on eight occasions and had withdrawn 360 euros each time.

He was sentenced to twenty-one months, which is suspended for three years, and has to repay the money within two years.