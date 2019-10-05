Archive photo of former Palma Mayor, Antoni Noguera. 21-06-2019 Jaume Morey

Shares:

The legal action against the former mayor of Palma, Antoni Noguera, in respect of holiday rentals regulations in the city has been dismissed by the Palma court which had been considering the case.

The Spanish federation of holiday rentals associations, Fevitur, had brought the action against Noguera because of the prohibition of apartment holiday rentals in the city. Its case was for alleged administrative and planning abuse of public office. Fevitur claimed that the prohibition had been "preconceived" and that "arbitrary" planning reports had the sole intention of stopping holiday rentals.

Noguera has responded to the court's decision by saying that the action was "aberrant". "We have lost time and money, while for them (Fevitur), it's as if nothing has happened." His party, Més, have stated that the private interests of a few will not determine the general interests of the city.

The court had provisionally dismissed the case in July. Fevitur then filed for an amendment of the judgement, which has not been made.