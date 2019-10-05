What's On
Fairs and events in Majorca on Sunday
Sunday, 6 October
FIESTAS / FAIRS
Alaro, Fira de Gremis Artesans d'Alaro. 10.00: Opening of the fair (artisan guilds). 10.30: Demons dance. Plaça Vila. 11.00: Sheepdogs. Cami Vela. 11.00: Opening of the gastronomy show. Plaça Mercat. 11.30: Na Marranxa dragon; 12.00: Batucada; 12.30: Concert by the Cabrit i Bassa Band of Music; Ses Someriues dance; 15.00: Sa Somera (donkey) de Sant Antoni; 15.30: Modern dance; 16.00: Na Marranxeta small dragon; 17.00: Dance of the young demons; 17.30: Glosadors; 19.00: Folk music and dance with Ballugall. Plaça Vila.
Alcudia, Alcudia Fair. 09.00-22.00: Businesses, artisan, food and drink products, agricultural machinery, commercial vehicles, classic bikes. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria / Passeig Pere Ventayol; Gastrobirra Alcudia. C. Cisterna; Civil Protection, beach rescue service. Avda. Princeps d'Espanya; Animals zone - horses, bulls, goats, rabbits and more. Campet de les Ànimes (opposite the church). From 10.00: Solidarity fair for NGOs. C. Pollentia. 10.00: Dignitaries and pipers. 10.30: Horse skills in the Animals zone. 11.00-12.00: Karate. Plaça Carles V. 12.00-14.00: Music from Taleca. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria. 18.00: Ball de bot - Sarau Alcudienc, Sa Torre, Tramundança. Plaça Carles V.
Binissalem. From 13.00: Tropicana Dreams festival of graphics and sound. Casal Can Gelabert, C. Portella / Can Arabi pool.
Calas de Mallorca Fiestas. 13.00: Paella contest and free sangria. 18.30: Rociera - La Giralda. 20.30. Music from Tuna Mallorca. 22.00: CORREFOC. From the Civic Centre to Plaça Mallorca.
Can Picafort, Saladina Art Fest. 10.30: Children's mural painting workshop. Ca Ses Monges, C. Felicia Fuster 18. 13.30: Visit to the murals on buildings in Can Picafort.
Esporles, Fira Dolça (Sweet fair). From 10.00: Various demonstrations, presentations - gluten-free, chocolate recipes, wines. Placeta Jardinet. 10.00: Pipers, giants, demons procession. 11.00: Lira Esporlerina Band of Music procession. 12.00: Batucada. 16.00: Swing music - Wacky Tobacco; 17.30: Cor d'Esporles choir; 18.30: Folk dance with Roada. Placeta Jardinet.
Llucmajor, Llucmajor Fairs - Second Fair. 09.30: Planting of giants. Passeig Jaume III. 10.00: Gathering of pipers. Plaça Espanya. 10.30: Street procession with pipers and giants. 10.30-20.30: Frikijor Fair - Harry Potter, Star Wars workshops, Vikings, pirates, games. Passeig Jaume III. 11.15: Dance of giants. Plaça Espanya. 17.00: KPop street dance. Passeig Jaume III. 18.00: Parade of Harry Potter, Star Wars. From Plaça Espanya. 19.00: Concert - Llucmajor Band of Music. Sant Bonaventura Cloister. 20.00: Cosplay contest. Passeig Jaume III.
Palma, Fira Internacional del Disc. From 11.30-21.00: Costas, Net Weight, Los Amazonas, Unbounded Terror. CDs, vinyl, memorabilia, food trucks. Velodrom Illes Balears (Palma Arena), C. Uruguai. Five or nine euros.
Sant Joan, Festa des Botifarró. 13.00: Botifarró barbecue; 17.00: Folk dance with Aires de Pagesia de Sant Joan; 19.00: Barbecue; 20.00: Music from Joan i Xesc. Plaça Constitució.
FOOD AND DRINK
Palma. 12.30-15.30 / 19.30-24.00: Oktoberfest. Pueblo Español. Table bookings through www.oktoberfestmallorca.es
MUSIC
Palma. 19.45: International Organ Festival - Tomeu Olives; Bach. Cathedral. Free.
SPORT
Palma. 16.00: ATP Champions Tour, Legends Cup; Ivanišević, Moyá, Wilander and others. Palma Sport & Tennis Club, C. Joan Maria Thomas. From 40 euros. www.legendscuppalma.com
