The Guardia Civil arrested 7 gang members. 05-10-2019 M.J.U.

Seven members of an organised gang have been detained by the Guardia Civil and are suspected of having committed some 150 burglaries in Majorca and Ibiza.

Described as one of the most active gangs in recent years, the seven Kosovar Albanians were sending items they stole to Albania, where they were being sold on the black market. They are all on remand.

"Operation Grey Lion" started earlier this year and has ended with a total of seven arrests in Majorca, Ibiza and Valencia. Two arrests were made in April. Further arrests followed in August and more recently; the latter were of the gang's ringleader and two others in Valencia.

Among items that were stolen were high-end watches, such as Cartier, as well as cameras, computers and bags. The gang was also responsible for the theft of a Porsche 911, a BMW X5, a VW Golf and a Seat Leon. Many of the robberies were from houses on the Calle Belgica and Avenida Golf in Santa Ponsa. Most of the stolen items have been returned to their owners.