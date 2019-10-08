Nautical
Giant Jellyfish sighting
A reader sent in these fabulous photos today after sighting a large barrel jellyfish at Club de Mar. (Palma)
The Rhizostoma luteum, commonly known as the barrel jellyfish, can measure up to 60cm indiameter and have a total length of up to 2 metres.
They are one of the largest jellyfish to swim in the Mediterranean Sea, but can be found in the East Atlantic and North Sea.
