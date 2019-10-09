Palma Marathon takes place this weekend. 14-10-2018 MIQUEL A. BORRÁS - UH

This weekend the annual marathon comes to Palma with three days of events finshing with the marathon, half marathon and 10km on Sunday 13 October. Be advised of road closures.

Here is the programme of events.

Friday 11 October

10:00h - Breakfast run

11:00h to 19:00h - Race number pick up all distances

11:00h to 19:00h - Palma Kids Run race number pick up

11:00h to 19:00h - Expo

Saturday 12 October

11:00h to 19:00h - Race number pick up all distances

11:00h to 16:00h - Palma Kids Run race number pick up

11:00h to 19:00h - Expo

12:00h to 14:00h- Pasta party

17:00h - Palma Kids Run



Race day Sunday 13th

7:30h to 9:00h - 10Km race number pick up

9:00h - Start Marathon and Half Marathon

9:45h- Start 10Km

8:00h to 15:00h - Expo

12:30h - 10Km and Half Marathon awards ceremony

13:00h - Marathon awards ceremony

15:00h - Event closing

19:00h - After race party at Mega Park in Playa de Palma



Complete information at https://www.palmademallorcamarathon.com (available in English).