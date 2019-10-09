Events
Palma Marathon this weekend
This weekend the annual marathon comes to Palma with three days of events finshing with the marathon, half marathon and 10km on Sunday 13 October. Be advised of road closures.
Here is the programme of events.
Friday 11 October
- 10:00h - Breakfast run
- 11:00h to 19:00h - Race number pick up all distances
- 11:00h to 19:00h - Palma Kids Run race number pick up
- 11:00h to 19:00h - Expo
Saturday 12 October
- 11:00h to 19:00h - Race number pick up all distances
- 11:00h to 16:00h - Palma Kids Run race number pick up
- 11:00h to 19:00h - Expo
- 12:00h to 14:00h- Pasta party
- 17:00h - Palma Kids Run
Race day Sunday 13th
- 7:30h to 9:00h - 10Km race number pick up
- 9:00h - Start Marathon and Half Marathon
- 9:45h- Start 10Km
- 8:00h to 15:00h - Expo
- 12:30h - 10Km and Half Marathon awards ceremony
- 13:00h - Marathon awards ceremony
- 15:00h - Event closing
- 19:00h - After race party at Mega Park in Playa de Palma
Complete information at https://www.palmademallorcamarathon.com (available in English).
