Tomorrow is the first day of events for the Zafiro Palma Marathon, with the main races taking place on Sunday.

List of events -

Tomorrow 11 October

At the Parc de la Mar (beneath Palma’s Cathedral). 10:00 - Breakfast run.

11:00 to 19:00 - Race number pick up all distances.

11:00 to 19:00 - Palma Kids Run race number pick up.

11:00 to 19:00 - Expo.

Saturday 12 October

11:00 to 19:00 - Race number pick up all distances.

11:00 to 16:00 - Palma Kids Run race number pick up.

11:00 to 19:00 - Expo.

12:00 to 14:00- Pasta party.

On Saturday the roads on the above route will be closed for the Kids Run.

17:00 - Palma Kids Run.

Race day on Sunday October 13

7:30 to 9:00 - 10Km race number pick up.

Roads will be closed on Sunday on the above 3 routes.

9:00 - Start Marathon and Half Marathon.

9:45- Start 10Km.

8:00 to 15:00 - Expo.

12:30 - 10Km and Half Marathon awards ceremony.

13:00 - Marathon awards ceremony.

15:00 - Event closing.

19:00 - After race party at Mega Park in Playa de Palma. Complete information at https://www.palmademallorcamarathon.com (available in English).