Events
Palma Marathon route maps for road closures
Tomorrow is the first day of events for the Zafiro Palma Marathon, with the main races taking place on Sunday.
List of events -
Tomorrow 11 October
At the Parc de la Mar (beneath Palma’s Cathedral). 10:00 - Breakfast run.
11:00 to 19:00 - Race number pick up all distances.
11:00 to 19:00 - Palma Kids Run race number pick up.
11:00 to 19:00 - Expo.
Saturday 12 October
11:00 to 19:00 - Race number pick up all distances.
11:00 to 16:00 - Palma Kids Run race number pick up.
11:00 to 19:00 - Expo.
12:00 to 14:00- Pasta party.
On Saturday the roads on the above route will be closed for the Kids Run.
17:00 - Palma Kids Run.
Race day on Sunday October 13
7:30 to 9:00 - 10Km race number pick up.
Roads will be closed on Sunday on the above 3 routes.
9:00 - Start Marathon and Half Marathon.
9:45- Start 10Km.
8:00 to 15:00 - Expo.
12:30 - 10Km and Half Marathon awards ceremony.
13:00 - Marathon awards ceremony.
15:00 - Event closing.
19:00 - After race party at Mega Park in Playa de Palma. Complete information at https://www.palmademallorcamarathon.com (available in English).
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.