Events
Mallorca 312 cycling trial sells out in hours
The 8,000 registrations for next year's Mallorca 312 cycling trial sold out in just thirteen hours when they were made available earlier this week. For the 2019 event it had taken six days for the same number to sell out.
Xisco Lliteras is the CEO of Milestone Series, the organisers and the brand applied to two other and new events in 2020 - the Eifel 205 in Germany in August and the Båstad 198 in Sweden in September. "We couldn't have been more pleased. To sell out in only thirteen hours is a reflection of how established the Mallorca 312 trial has become. Next year will be the eleventh. With this seal of guarantee we are convinced that our other two events will be successful. We are debuting in these two countries with great anticipation of being able to expand our model and attract ever more cycling enthusiasts."
The Mallorca 312 in 2020 will take place on April 25. A new aspect of next year's event is a VIP package. This includes an exclusive table for collecting numbers; official kit, e.g. jersey and shorts; breakfast, buffet and dinner; and engraved medals.
Playa de Muro will, as always, be the starting and finishing point for what are in fact three trials of differing lengths - 312 kilometres, 225 kilometres and 167 kilometres.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Yogi / Hace 13 minutes
The VIP package was over 400€. No thanks. I really hope they have arranged a better system of starting the event and allow more generous cut offs to enable more riders to ride further. 8000 is a lot of riders and they need to learn from the last two years of disappointed participants who are good riders but just couldn't get through the sheer number of riders to make up for a 40 minute delayed start.. Training starts now!