The Mallorca 312 cycling event is sold out for next year. Archive photo. 28-04-2019 MALLORCA 312 / C.CLADERA

Shares:

The 8,000 registrations for next year's Mallorca 312 cycling trial sold out in just thirteen hours when they were made available earlier this week. For the 2019 event it had taken six days for the same number to sell out.

Xisco Lliteras is the CEO of Milestone Series, the organisers and the brand applied to two other and new events in 2020 - the Eifel 205 in Germany in August and the Båstad 198 in Sweden in September. "We couldn't have been more pleased. To sell out in only thirteen hours is a reflection of how established the Mallorca 312 trial has become. Next year will be the eleventh. With this seal of guarantee we are convinced that our other two events will be successful. We are debuting in these two countries with great anticipation of being able to expand our model and attract ever more cycling enthusiasts."

The Mallorca 312 in 2020 will take place on April 25. A new aspect of next year's event is a VIP package. This includes an exclusive table for collecting numbers; official kit, e.g. jersey and shorts; breakfast, buffet and dinner; and engraved medals.

Playa de Muro will, as always, be the starting and finishing point for what are in fact three trials of differing lengths - 312 kilometres, 225 kilometres and 167 kilometres.