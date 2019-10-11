As the big day approaches, Mery (Xisca) and her mother travel to Barcelona for the finishing touches to be made to the dress. 10-10-2019 Jaime Moreda

Rafael Nadal's fiancée, Xisca Perelló, travelled to Barcelona with her mother yesterday for the final touches to be made to her wedding dress.

Rosa Clará, a wedding dress design firm with an international reputation, has spent the past few months working on the dress. The firm has a shop in Palma, on Avenida Jaume III, but its headquarters are in Barcelona.

The dress will be sent to Manacor under conditions of even greater secrecy than normally apply to a bride's wedding dress.