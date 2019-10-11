Celebrities
Final touches to Xisca Perelló's wedding dress
Rafael Nadal's fiancée, Xisca Perelló, travelled to Barcelona with her mother yesterday for the final touches to be made to her wedding dress.
Rosa Clará, a wedding dress design firm with an international reputation, has spent the past few months working on the dress. The firm has a shop in Palma, on Avenida Jaume III, but its headquarters are in Barcelona.
The dress will be sent to Manacor under conditions of even greater secrecy than normally apply to a bride's wedding dress.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.