The Circ Historic Raluy is on in Palma today. 11-10-2019 CIRC HISTÒRIC / RALUY i TANIA GA

Today, October 12

FAIRS

Algaida, Algaida Fair. From 09.00: Local and artisan products, animals’ zone, cars, classic vehicles.

Cala Ratjada, Fresh Fish Weekend. 20.00: Paella and desserts. Five euros. 22.30: DJ Juan Campos. 24.00: Val Nou.

Deya. Festival of the Arts. At 11.00 art, ceramics and sculpture. At 15.00 live poetry and prose readings and at 18.00 film festival at Can Fusimany. At 21.30 music Leo Napier and Los Dieabolos at Sa Fonda. Info www.deiafestival.es.

Lluc, Fira de la Serra de Tramuntana. 10.00-18.00: Artisan fair. Lluc Sanctuary.

Llucmajor, Llucmajor Show. 10.00-21.00: Passeig Jaume III. 20.00: Concert - Biel Majoral, Chamber Orchestra of the Friends of Music Association. Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau 2. Two euros.

Palma, Antiques, Vintage and Collectionism Fair. 10.00-20.00. Old fire station, C. Gremi Piacapedrers, Son Castelló estate. Two euros.

Porreres, TastART. From 19.00: Wines, paintings, sculpture, photography, urban art, video art. Auditorium, museum, town hall and other locations.

Sa Pobla, Art i Copes. 19.00: Batucada Albopas. Plaça Major. 19.00: Concert - Gaspar Balaguer (rock); 21.15: Barrabas. Can Soler. 22.30: Blues Beer Band. Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Alaro. 20.00: Alaro Festival of Classical Music - Quartet Academia 1830: Catalina Sureda Colombram (violin), Jorge Pérez (viola), Esteban Belinchon (cello), Júlia Martínez (piano). Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Eight euros.

Felanitx. From 12.00: MUR (Música Urbana Reivindicativa) Festival - Joan Miquel Oliver, Sweet Poo Smell, Valtonyc, Ana Tijoux and many others. Sa Torre Municipal Park. 30 euros.

Palma. 17.30: Oceano - El Musical; family show, especially for young children. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 18.00-04.00: Fest Ciutat (indie) - La Casa Azul, Viva La Fête and others. Velòdrom Illes Balears, C. Uruguai. From 25 euros.

Puerto Pollensa. 19.30 Music Makers present “Show Songs” from Oliver, Evita, King & I, Godspell, Joseph, Jesus Christ Superstar, Jersey Boys, West Side Story and Carousel at Vecino Rooms in Puerto Pollensa. Tickets available from Musicmakers and on the door. Proceeds to charity. Admission 5 euros including drinks.

Puerto Soller. 19.30: Dietmar Schwalke (cello, from the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra), Alexander Malter (piano); Beethoven, Falla, Grieg. Museu de la Mar. 25 euros.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 21.00: Compania Eduardo Guerrero - flamenco dance. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

SPORTS

Palma. Zafiro Palma Marathon. Taking place at the Parc de la Mar (beneath Palma’s Cathedral). Today 11:00 to 19:00 - Race number pick up all distances. 11:00 to 16:00 - Palma Kids Run race number pick up. 11:00 to 19:00 - Expo. 12:00 to 14:00- Pasta party. 17:00 - Palma Kids Run. Race day tomorrow from 7:30 to 9:00 - 10Km race number pick up. 9:00 - Start Marathon and Half Marathon. 9:45- Start 10Km. 8:00 to 15:00 - Expo. 12:30 - 10Km and Half Marathon awards ceremony. 13:00 - Marathon awards ceremony. 15:00 - Event closing. 19:00 - After race party at Mega Park in Playa de Palma. Complete information at https://www.palmademallorcamarathon.com (available in English). Be advised of road clousures during the race both on Saturday and Sunday.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Palma. 17.00 and 19.30 Circ Historic Raluy (circus without animals) at C/Andreu Torrens next to the old Lluis Sitjar stadium (Parc de Sa Riera). Hours are Sundays and November 1 at 12.15 and 17.00 , week days 18.30 except on Mondays and Tuesdays which they are not open. Saturdays 17.00 and 19.30. Tickets at the box office from 15.00 and on Sundays at 11.00. On line www.raluy.com Thursdays special prices 6 euros and 10 euros. Runs until Sunday November 3.

Palma. 19.00 with “La Petita Orquestra dels Bards” at Sala Deliriuos in Palma. Tickets 6 euros for children and 8 euros adults. Storytelling, music and instrumental music.

Tomorrow, October 13

FAIRS

Cala Ratjada, Fresh Fish Weekend; Llampuga (Dolphinfish) Show. 12.00-16.00 / 18.00-22.00. Followed by FIREWORKS.

Deya, Festival de las Artes. 10.00-20.00: Art exhibition. Can Fusimany. 13.30-15.30: Fashion show. La Residencia. 16.00: Desi Friel (Irish music), paella. Can Fusimany. www.deiafestival.es.

Lluc, Fira de la Serra de Tramuntana. 10.00-18.00: Artisan fair. Lluc Sanctuary. 12.00 concert by the Blauets de l’Escoania de Lluc at the Plaza del Lledoner. 12.40 folk dances. 13.30 and 16.30 guided tour of the sanctuary.

Llucmajor, Llucmajor Fairs, Final Fair. From 09.00: Falconry, hunting dogs, sheepdogs, Majorcan bulldogs, sheep, goats, agricultural machinery, Vespas, new and secondhand cars. From 10.00-21.00: Llucmajor Show. 10.45: Giants. Plaça Espanya. 20.30: Horse show. By Rei Jaume III school.

Palma, Antiques, Vintage and Collectionism Fair. 10.00-20.00. Old fire station, C. Gremi Piacapedrers, Son Castelló estate. Two euros.

MUSIC

Palma. 17.30: Oceano - El Musical; family show, especially for young children. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 20.00 International Organ Festival with Swiss organist Anne-Caroline Prénat at Palma’s Cathedral. Free. Works by Bach to be performed.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Palma. 12.00 and 17.00 with Cantajuego at Trui Teatre (Cami de Son Rapinya, 29) by La Salle School in Palma. Tickets at the box office, www.ticketea.com and www.truiteatre.es

Info 971 783 279. Tickets 18 and 20 euros.