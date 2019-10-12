The weekly market in Algaida can be visited this morning. 11-10-2019 R.F.

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Aidanova, Marella Discovery 2, Le Lyrial and Norwegian Epic who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Tomorrow Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

CINEMA

Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.

A Rainy Day in New York OCIMAX PG13 Comedy *10.00/**12.05/16.30/18. 25/22.15 *Sunday & ** Saturday/Sunday

A Rainy Day in New York FESTIVAL PG13 Comedy 22.20 (15/10)

A Rainy Day in New York CINECIUTAT PG13 Comedy 16.30/20.30 (Not 15/10)

A Rainy Day in New York MAHON PG13 Comedy 20.15 (14/10)

Gemini Man RIVOLI PG13 Action 15.45/18.00/20.30/22.45

Gemini Man FESTIVAL PG13 Action 12.20 (12 & 13/10) 20.30 (15/10)

Life of my life CINECIUTAT 12 Drama 16.30/18.30/20.25/22.00

Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.00/18.20/20.40

Joker CINECIUTAT R Crime 14.20/18.15/22.15

Joker FESTIVAL R Crime 12.25 (12 & 13/10) 19.35 (11,12,13,14,15,16/17/10)

Downton Abbey RIVOLI PG Drama 15.30/22.30

Amazing Grace CINECIUTAT G Documentary 17.00/18.35

