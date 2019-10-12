The Arts festival continues today and tomorrow in various locations in the village. 12-10-2019 Grup Serra archive

Today, October 12

Can Fusimany

11.00 - 21.00: Art Exhibition. Local artists from today and the past represented and offering an opportunity for visitors to revel in the range of Deya expression.

14.00 - 18.00: Writing Walk. Explore Deya on our literary treasure hunt of recordings of famous Deya writers or visitors.

11.00: Art Vernissage. Curators discuss the exhibition with an introduction to meet local artists.

15.00 - 17.00: Readings. Readings in Spanish, Majorcan and English by contemporary Deya writers.

19.00 - 21.00: Film Festival. Emerging talent from Deya show off their skills and narrative styles in a special film fest curated by Balthazar Klarwein.

Sa Fonda

20.00: Teresa Tudury. Comedian and vocalist.

21.30: Leo Napier & the Deiablos. Soul funk music from American born and long time Deya visitor Leo Napier.

Tomorrow, October 13

Can Fusimany

11.00 - 21.00: Art Exhibition. See yesterday’s details.

10.00 - 20.00: Fotografia at Sa Tanca. 12 Young Deya photographers, all under 25, provide an insight into the themes and subjects of the new photography

14.00 - 18.00: Writing Walk. See yesterday’s details.

16.00 - 18.00: Fashion Show at La Residencia. Famous Deia designers and the children of Deya collaborate to explore fashion’s carbon footprint under the curation of Orsola de Castro.

Afternoon: Herding Cats with Desi Friel. Irish Folk music from the legendary Desi Friel and the Herding Cats.

18.30: Paella at Can Fusimany. Eat, drink, talk and celebrate at Can Fusimany at the close of the festival with Desi Friel & friends to keep the spirits alive. Ten euros.

Afternoon: Mixed music. Tomas Con Gus, Brendan McCann, Steve Lambert, Hugo Napierand Jane Winterbottom.



Information at www.deiafestival.es