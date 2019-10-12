Events
Deya’s Arts Festival today and tomorrow
Today, October 12
Can Fusimany
11.00 - 21.00: Art Exhibition. Local artists from today and the past represented and offering an opportunity for visitors to revel in the range of Deya expression.
14.00 - 18.00: Writing Walk. Explore Deya on our literary treasure hunt of recordings of famous Deya writers or visitors.
11.00: Art Vernissage. Curators discuss the exhibition with an introduction to meet local artists.
15.00 - 17.00: Readings. Readings in Spanish, Majorcan and English by contemporary Deya writers.
19.00 - 21.00: Film Festival. Emerging talent from Deya show off their skills and narrative styles in a special film fest curated by Balthazar Klarwein.
Sa Fonda
20.00: Teresa Tudury. Comedian and vocalist.
21.30: Leo Napier & the Deiablos. Soul funk music from American born and long time Deya visitor Leo Napier.
Tomorrow, October 13
Can Fusimany
11.00 - 21.00: Art Exhibition. See yesterday’s details.
10.00 - 20.00: Fotografia at Sa Tanca. 12 Young Deya photographers, all under 25, provide an insight into the themes and subjects of the new photography
14.00 - 18.00: Writing Walk. See yesterday’s details.
16.00 - 18.00: Fashion Show at La Residencia. Famous Deia designers and the children of Deya collaborate to explore fashion’s carbon footprint under the curation of Orsola de Castro.
Afternoon: Herding Cats with Desi Friel. Irish Folk music from the legendary Desi Friel and the Herding Cats.
18.30: Paella at Can Fusimany. Eat, drink, talk and celebrate at Can Fusimany at the close of the festival with Desi Friel & friends to keep the spirits alive. Ten euros.
Afternoon: Mixed music. Tomas Con Gus, Brendan McCann, Steve Lambert, Hugo Napierand Jane Winterbottom.
Information at www.deiafestival.es
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.