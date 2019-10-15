Motoring
Over 100 drivers caught using mobiles
The Guardia Civil in cooperation with 18 local police forces across the Balearics, caught 129 drivers illegally using their mobile phones during a week-long operation carried out at the end of last month.
According to Guardia Civil traffic chiefs, the illegal use of mobile phones is the most common distraction for drivers.
The operation involved the police mounting 177 check points and 7,251 vehicles were inspected to make sure they were equipped with hands-free devices and that they were in working order.
Other drivers were caught infringing the law by the traffic police helicopter and roadside cameras. 21 more drivers were caught wearing earphones, also illegal.
