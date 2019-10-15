Sentence
30 years for 'burning' wife to death
An individual who burnt his ex-wife to death and tried to kill their baby in June, 2016, in Alcudia, was yesterday handed a 30-year and eight month sentence by the Balearic High Court.
Initially the prosecution was pushing for a 39-year sentence but a last minute deal was brokered between the two sides and the accused accepted a reduced sentence. Yesterday the accused told the court: “I didn’t mean to kill her, things got out of control and I am really sorry”.
On 28 June, the victim announced that she wanted a separation, however he managed to convince her to allow him to remain in the house. The following morning he attempted to torch his wife and baby son as they slept together. The baby managed to survive.
