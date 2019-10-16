British actress Lena Headey as the conniving Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones. Archive photo. 15-10-2019 R.C.

Shares:

English actress Lena Kathren Headey, best known for her portrayal of Cersei Lannister on the HBO drama series Game of Thrones (2011–2019), for which she has received five Primetime Emmy Award nominations and a Golden Globe nomination, is the latest star guest who will be attending this year’s Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival which opens in Palma on October 23.

Lena Headey.

Headey will be joined on the red carpet by Oscar-winning film-maker Guy Nattiv who triumphed with his film Skin and the British filmmaker Asif Kapadia who is going to be the guest of honour at this year’s festival. Kapadia’s Amy, about singer Amy Winehouse, won an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature.

Senna, his documentary about racing driver Ayrton Senna won a BAFTA.

Asif Kapadia.

His most recent documentary film is Diego Maradona. Sandra Seeling Lipski, the founder of the film festival, says that it will a great honour to welcome Asif Kapadia as winner of the Evolution Vision Prize for 2019 and to celebrate “a visionary filmmaker, who inspires audiences, breaks frontiers and unites cultures”.

Kapadia will therefore be added to others who have been honoured by the festival, such as Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen. There will be a special showing of Amy during the festival, after which there will be a question and answer session with Kapadia.

In general terms, and in keeping with a mission to unite cultures and people, Lipski is highlighting its commitment to gender equality. “In a world of fake news and gender inequality, the Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival is a platform for raw, diverse and inclusive storytelling. This is demonstrated by the fact that 50% of filmmakers for this year’s festival are women.” This year the festival received 1,200 entries from 73 countries and, after selection, a total of 91 films, in various formats and of differing genres, from 17 countries will be screened.

This year the festival has broken new ground and a delegation of Chinese filmmakers will be attending the festival with the intention of filming here in Majorca.

Organizers, authorities and sponsors of this years festival.

The festival is also going to feature the screening of the BBC series The Mallorca Files, which has been filmed on the island and two of the cast members, Elen Rhys and Julian Looman will be attending the event which is now considered one of the best film festivals in the world.