The hoteliers association in Playa de Palma has confirmed that no hotel has closed early because of the Thomas Cook collapse. Immediately following the bankruptcy announcement, the association had forecast that there would be no early closure, despite 60% of hotels having had contracts with Thomas Cook.

The association reported yesterday that September occupancy was 85%, two points lower than last year and the worst September occupancy level for the past four years. For October, the current forecast is 65%; last year there was 72.25% occupancy. Looking ahead to November, 50% is anticipated at present. Last year it was 52.5%.

Two-thirds of clients in September were German. The association recognises the high dependence on the German market, but adds that there is diversification. Of other markets, five per cent are British and three per cent Dutch.

There are 107 hotels which are members of the Playa de Palma hoteliers association. Between them, they offer 33,242 beds. In the whole of Majorca there are 268,816 hotel beds.