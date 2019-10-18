Nora Cruz Morales was last seen in Palma on Monday. 17-10-2019 Cruz Morales family

Palma police are searching for a teenage girl who has been missing since Monday, October 14.

We have received the following information from her family.

"Nora Cruz Morales went missing this past Monday the 14th of October in Palma de Mallorca. She is 16 years old and of very slim build measuring 1,75. She has black,curly hair and dark coloured eyes."

"We ask anybody who thinks they may have seen her or perhaps knows of her whereabouts to get in contact with the local police or one of the numbers mentioned as soon as possible. We are all so very worried and distraught at this moment in time. Nora, please come home or let us know that you are okay, please."

"Thank you on behalf of the Cruz Morales family."

If you have any information regarding Nora please do not hesitate to contact the police immediately on +34 652 650 775 or +34 649 952 957.