Missing Persons
14 year old girl missing in Palma
An alert has been issued for a teenager who went missing in Palma on September 19.
Maria Isabel Ciubotariu is described as thin, 1.35 metres tall, with brown hair and green eyes.
If you’ve seen Maria Isabel or know where she is please contact the Police +34 642 650 or +34 649 952 957.
