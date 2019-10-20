Courts
Trial begins for murder in Costa d'en Blanes
A murder trial will begin in Palma Court on Monday to decide the fate of a man who allegedly attempted to murder his mother and allegedly killed her partner in Costa d’en Blanes on January 11 last year.
The defendant was 27 years old when he allegedly attacked his 46 year old mother with a bayonet and killed her partner when he tried to defend her.
He reportedly threw the bayonet into a neighbour’s garden when he left the house but when he returned home and found them both alive he allegedly attacked them again with a kitchen knife before calling the emergency services to report two bodies in the house.
His mother was taken to hospital with multiple serious injuries, but her partner died at the scene.
Prosecutors are asking that the defendant be jailed for 36 years, banned from communicating or being within 300 metres of his mother or her partner’s family for a period of 7 years and ordered to pay 125,000 to each of the victim’s children and 145,000 euros in damages to his mother.
