The beautiful couple pose for photographs afer the ceremony on Saturday. 20-10-2019 EFE/Nadal Academy

Rafael Nadal and Maria Francisca Perelló have shared the first official photos of their wedding, held this Saturday at La Fortaleza in Puerto Pollensa, Mallorca.

In the two photographs, provided by the Rafa Nadal Academy, show the Majorcan tennis star and his wife posing happily with the sea in the background, presumably on one of the terraces of La Fortaleza after the ceremony.

We finally get to see one of the best-kept secrets of the wedding: the bride's beautiful gown, created by Rosa Clara with details of French lace on the bodice, a belted waist and floor length silk crepe ballgown-style skirt.

The wedding took place at the 17th century La Fortaleza estate which has seven villas, two swimming pools and beautiful manicured gardens. It is also where the BBC series, The Night Manager, was filmed.